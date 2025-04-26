Kyiv metro experiences fare payment failure
Kyiv • UNN
A technical glitch occurred in the Kyiv metro at "Oschadbank", due to which it is temporarily impossible to pay for travel by card at the turnstiles. Passengers are offered alternative payment methods.
Due to a technical malfunction at the bank, it is temporarily impossible to pay contactless for travel by card at the subway turnstiles in Kyiv. This was reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.
Due to a technical malfunction at "Oschadbank", contactless fare payment at subway turnstiles is temporarily unavailable
As indicated, bank specialists are currently working to eliminate the malfunctions.
The KMDA explained that currently travel can be paid for by:
- transport card;
- qr-code generated in the "Kyiv Digital" application;
- paper qr-ticket.
In Kyiv, additional routes to cemeteries will be launched on Commemoration Days: how to get there 26.04.25, 09:00 • 1242 views