Kyiv metro experiences fare payment failure

Due to a technical malfunction at "Oschadbank", contactless fare payment at subway turnstiles is temporarily unavailable - stated the KMDA on social media.

As indicated, bank specialists are currently working to eliminate the malfunctions.

The KMDA explained that currently travel can be paid for by:

transport card;

qr-code generated in the "Kyiv Digital" application;

paper qr-ticket.

