In Kyiv, additional routes to cemeteries will be launched on Commemoration Days: how to get there

During the memorial days from April 27 to April 30, additional passenger transport routes to city cemeteries were organized in the capital. This was reported by the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, reports UNN.

According to representatives of the Department, the main peak of transportation falls on Sunday, that is, April 27. Therefore, on this day the maximum number of additional buses, trolleybuses and trams will be involved. The Kyiv City State Administration has published a schedule of additional routes.

April 27

Northern Cemetery:

bus No. 258 – «Lisova metro station – Northern Cemetery» (70 cars);

tram No. 8 – «Poznyaky metro station – Lisova metro station» (12 cars);

tram No. 28 – «Miloslavska str. – Lisova metro station» (10 cars);

tram No. 29 – «Boryspilska metro station – Lisova metro station» (5 cars);

tram No. 35 – «Serge Lifyar str. – Lisova metro station» (7 cars).

Southern Cemetery:

bus No. 740 (additional) – «Odesa Square – Southern Cemetery» (20 cars);

buses No. 56, 57, 120;

trolleybuses No. 11, 12, 43, 45;

route taxis No. 461 and No. 496.

Lisove Cemetery:

buses No. 63, 77, 81, 101;

additional buses No. 121, 122, 124, 125;

trolleybuses No. 37, No. 37-A;

trams No. 5, 22, 28, 33, 35;

route taxis No. 151, 233, 240, 241, 405, 416, 434, 529, 544, 555, 590.

Lukyanivka Reserve:

trolleybuses No. 16, 19, 23;

bus No. 50;

route taxis No. 166, 439.

Solomyanske Cemetery:

buses No. 22, 69, 119;

trolleybuses No. 3, 8, 9-K, 17, 19, 30, 35, 40;

route taxis No. 223, 401, 496, 499, 518.

Pushcha-Vodytske Cemetery:

bus No. 30;

trams No. 12, 17, 19.

Korchuvatske Cemetery:

bus No. 20;

route taxis No. 470, 557, 567.

Sviatoshyn Cemetery:

buses No. 23, 56, 57;

trolleybus No. 39;

route taxis No. 401, 408.

Bratske and Mykhailivske cemeteries:

bus No. 9;

trams No. 1, 2;

route taxis No. 188, 201, 408, 421, 461, 510.

Misholovske Cemetery:

bus No. 52;

route taxi No. 470.

Chapayevske Cemetery:

buses No. 43, 43-K, 57;

route taxi No. 567.

Pirohivske Cemetery:

bus No. 27.

Sovske Cemetery:

bus No. 19;

route taxis No. 205, 239.

City Cemetery:

buses No. 14, 32, 90, 90-K, 103;

trolleybuses No. 4, 5, 16, 23, 26, 35;

route taxis No. 166, 223.

Baikove Cemetery:

buses No. 5, 5-K, 12, 20, 22, 109;

trolleybuses No. 1, 12, 40, 42;

route taxis No. 520, 539.

Military Cemetery:

trolleybuses No. 16, 19, 23, 30, 31, 35;

bus No. 50;

route taxis No. 166, 439.

April 28

Memorial in the Park of Eternal Glory:

buses No. 24, 25, 55;

trolleybus No. 38;

route taxis No. 470, 520.

Darnytske and Poznyakivske cemeteries:

buses No. 17, 18, 42, 45, 51, 63, 115;

trams No. 8, 22, 27, 29;

route taxis No. 407, 415, 503, 526, 529.

Zvirynetske Cemetery:

buses No. 51, 109, 118;

trolleybuses No. 43, 43-K;

route taxis No. 205, 416, 590.

Bortnychyanske Cemetery:

bus No. 104;

route taxi No. 529.

Vygurivske and Troeshchinske cemeteries:

bus No. 6.

April 29

buses No. 11, 11-D.

Military Cemetery:

trolleybuses No. 16, 19, 23, 30, 31, 35;

route taxis No. 166, 439.

Baikove Cemetery:

buses: No. 5, 5-K, 12, 20, 22, 109;

trolleybuses No. 1, 12, 40, 40-K, 42;

route taxis No. 520, 539.

April 30

City Cemetery:

buses No. 14, 32, 90, 90-K, 103;

trolleybuses No. 4, 5, 16, 23, 26, 35;

route taxis No. 166, 223.

Let us add that the Commemoration Days are called the second week after Easter. In the folk tradition, it is also called Provody, Grobki, Mogiłki, Radonitsa, etc.