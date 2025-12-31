$42.390.17
07:11 AM • 2050 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 4962 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 20261 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 51135 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 36837 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32402 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30458 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21395 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19686 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24242 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Winter recreation: where to go ice skating in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Numerous ice rinks are available in Kyiv, including "Winter Country at VDNH", "Crystal Ice Rink" and the futuristic arena at Cosmo Multimall shopping center. These locations offer both outdoor and indoor venues for winter entertainment.

Winter recreation: where to go ice skating in the capital

Traditional "Winter Country at VDNKh" and a futuristic ice rink at Cosmo Multimall shopping center - Kyiv offers interesting locations for ice skating enthusiasts. UNN has compiled a selection of the best ice rinks in the capital for you.

Outdoor ice rinks 

"Winter Country at VDNKh"  

An open-air ice rink with an area of 3000 sq. meters is equipped on the territory of the "Winter Country". The ticket price includes unlimited skating and skate rental, but you will have to pay extra for support. The ice rink will be open until February 22, 2026. There is a food court and many other entertainments on the territory of the "Winter Country". 

  • Address: VDNKh, Akademika Hlushkova Ave., 1
    • Opening hours: Weekdays — 12:00-22:00, weekends — 10:00-22:00
      • Cost: 450 UAH, preferential — 300 UAH. Children under 4 years old - free of charge. 

        "Crystal Ice Rink" 

        An ice arena with an area of over 1600 sq. m operates on the territory of the River Mall shopping center. The ice rink is decorated with a New Year tree in the shape of a magical crystal. Skate rental is included in the price of a day unlimited ticket.  Near the ice rink there is a park with entertainment, a lounge area and a food court. 

        • Address: River Mall shopping center, Dniprovska embankment, 12
          • Opening hours: Weekdays — from 12:00 to 22:00, weekends and holidays — from 10:00 to 22:00
            • Cost: 480 UAH, for preferential categories — 300 UAH, for family members of combatants there is a 20% discount. Rental of a helper figure - 300 UAH per hour. 

              Ice Queen

              An open-air ice rink with an area of 3200 sq.m. is located near the Blockbuster Mall shopping center. This is the largest ice rink in the capital. 

              Unlimited skating and skate rental are included in the ticket price. The ice rink has a warm pavilion with a food court. 

              • Address: Blockbuster Mall shopping center, Stepan Bandera Ave., 36
                • Opening hours: Mon-Thu — 11:00-21:00; Fri-Sun — 10:00-22:00
                  • Cost: 450 UAH — standard ticket, 300 UAH — preferential (for people with disabilities, orphans, military personnel and their families). Children under 4 years old - free of charge.  Penguin helper - 300 UAH per hour; instructor - 500 UAH for 45 min. 

                    IceLights Ice Rink at Art-Factory Platform

                    A large ice arena has been opened at the Art-Factory "Platform". The ice rink also operates during power outages. There is an indoor food court where you can go without taking off your skates. The ticket includes unlimited skating and skate rental. 

                    • Address: "Darynok", Yakova Hnizdovskoho St., 1A
                      • Opening hours: Daily from 10:00 to 21:00
                        • Cost: 450 UAH, 20% discount for family members of combatants, 30% — for pensioners, people with disabilities and large families, 40% — for military personnel. Children under 4 years old are free. Helper figure - 300 UAH per hour.

                          "Imaginary Ice Rink" 

                          A festive location with an ice rink in the atmosphere of Kyiv of the XVII–XIX centuries has been set up on Kontraktova Square. The ambiance of the location is inspired by the legend of the Imaginary Spirit - the guardian of winter holidays in Podil.

                          Unlimited skating and skate rental are included in the ticket price. A fair with goodies is located nearby. 

                          • Address: Kontraktova Square, 1
                            • Opening hours: Daily from 10:00 to 21:30 Cost: For adults — 450 UAH, for children — 350 UAH; for people with disabilities, orphans, military personnel, combatants — 300 UAH. Helper figure - 300 UAH per hour.

                              "Cosmic Ice Rink" 

                              The ice rink with an area of 1800 sq. m is decorated with blocks in the shape of a starship. The price includes unlimited skating with skate rental. Entrance for children under four years old is free, children under seven years old are allowed on the ice only when accompanied by an adult.  A food court and photo zones are arranged nearby. 

                              • Address: Respublika Park shopping center, Kilceva road, 1
                                • Opening hours: Weekdays — 12:00-22:00, weekends and holidays (from December 23 to January 3) — 10:00-22:00
                                  • Cost: 480 UAH, preferential ticket — 300 UAH (for people with disabilities, orphans and military personnel with their families). There are discounts for Mastercard holders — 5%, and Mastercard + Oschadbank — 10%. Children under 4 years old - free of charge. Skating with an instructor — 500 UAH and rental of "penguins" — 350 UAH.

                                    Indoor ice arenas 

                                    Ice Stadium "Kryzhynka"

                                    An indoor ice stadium is located on the territory of "Peremoha" Park. This is a training base for hockey players, which is open to everyone in winter. The ice rink operates during power outages. Skate rental is included in the skating price, but a deposit of 1000 hryvnias or a document must be left. 

                                    You can rent the entire rink - the price is negotiated separately.  

                                    • Address: "Peremoha" Park, Knyazya Romana Mstyslavycha St., 7
                                      • Opening hours: Mon — 11:20-20:30, Tue-Thu — 09:10-18:15, Fri — 09:00-20:45, Sat — 16:00-19:30, Sun — 15:00-19:40
                                        • Cost: 300 UAH 

                                          Fifty Ice Arena

                                          A futuristic ice rink with an area of 2000 sq.m can accommodate up to 240 visitors. The arena is illuminated with neon light, which creates a special atmosphere. 

                                          Skate rental is included in the ticket price, but it is valid for only 50 minutes. Helper figures are available for rent. 

                                          There is a cafe next to the ice rink. 

                                          • Address: Cosmo Multimall shopping center, Vadym Hetman St., 6
                                            • Opening hours: Daily from 08:00 to 22:10; neon sessions from 18:40 on weekdays and from 12:00 on weekends
                                              • Cost: Mon-Fri: 8:00-11:30 — 270 UAH, 12:00-22:10 — 330 UAH, children, schoolchildren, students — 270 UAH; weekends and holidays: 8:00-11:30 — 330 UAH, 12:00-22:10 — 390 UAH, children, schoolchildren, students — 330 UAH.

                                                Ice Rink in DREAM Yellow

                                                The ice arena has an area of 1193 sq. m, so up to 120 people can skate on it at the same time. The price of all tariffs includes skate rental, but the skating time is limited to one hour. 

                                                • Address: DREAM Yellow shopping center (3rd floor), Obolonsky Ave., 1B. Until 10:00, entrance to the ice rink is through atrium France 6A from the side of Minsk metro station
                                                  • Opening hours: Daily from 8:00 to 20:55 (start of the last session)
                                                    • Cost: Mon-Thu: morning and daytime sessions — 200-240 UAH, evening sessions — 300 UAH; Fri: daytime sessions — 240 UAH, evening sessions — 300 UAH; Sat-Sun and holidays: daytime sessions — 280 UAH, evening sessions — 340 UAH; cost for children, students, combatants and pensioners — 240 UAH on weekdays and 280 UAH on weekends and holidays. 
                                                      • From December 29, 2025 to January 11, 2026, weekend tariffs apply. 

                                                        Yevhen Tsarenko

                                                        SocietyKyiv
