Winter recreation: where to go ice skating in the capital

Traditional "Winter Country at VDNKh" and a futuristic ice rink at Cosmo Multimall shopping center - Kyiv offers interesting locations for ice skating enthusiasts. UNN has compiled a selection of the best ice rinks in the capital for you.

Outdoor ice rinks

"Winter Country at VDNKh"

An open-air ice rink with an area of 3000 sq. meters is equipped on the territory of the "Winter Country". The ticket price includes unlimited skating and skate rental, but you will have to pay extra for support. The ice rink will be open until February 22, 2026. There is a food court and many other entertainments on the territory of the "Winter Country".

Address: VDNKh, Akademika Hlushkova Ave., 1

Opening hours: Weekdays — 12:00-22:00, weekends — 10:00-22:00

Cost: 450 UAH, preferential — 300 UAH. Children under 4 years old - free of charge.

"Crystal Ice Rink"

An ice arena with an area of over 1600 sq. m operates on the territory of the River Mall shopping center. The ice rink is decorated with a New Year tree in the shape of a magical crystal. Skate rental is included in the price of a day unlimited ticket. Near the ice rink there is a park with entertainment, a lounge area and a food court.

Address: River Mall shopping center, Dniprovska embankment, 12

Opening hours: Weekdays — from 12:00 to 22:00, weekends and holidays — from 10:00 to 22:00

Cost: 480 UAH, for preferential categories — 300 UAH, for family members of combatants there is a 20% discount. Rental of a helper figure - 300 UAH per hour.

Ice Queen

An open-air ice rink with an area of 3200 sq.m. is located near the Blockbuster Mall shopping center. This is the largest ice rink in the capital.

Unlimited skating and skate rental are included in the ticket price. The ice rink has a warm pavilion with a food court.

Address: Blockbuster Mall shopping center, Stepan Bandera Ave., 36

Opening hours: Mon-Thu — 11:00-21:00; Fri-Sun — 10:00-22:00

Cost: 450 UAH — standard ticket, 300 UAH — preferential (for people with disabilities, orphans, military personnel and their families). Children under 4 years old - free of charge. Penguin helper - 300 UAH per hour; instructor - 500 UAH for 45 min.

IceLights Ice Rink at Art-Factory Platform

A large ice arena has been opened at the Art-Factory "Platform". The ice rink also operates during power outages. There is an indoor food court where you can go without taking off your skates. The ticket includes unlimited skating and skate rental.

Address: "Darynok", Yakova Hnizdovskoho St., 1A

Opening hours: Daily from 10:00 to 21:00

Cost: 450 UAH, 20% discount for family members of combatants, 30% — for pensioners, people with disabilities and large families, 40% — for military personnel. Children under 4 years old are free. Helper figure - 300 UAH per hour.

"Imaginary Ice Rink"

A festive location with an ice rink in the atmosphere of Kyiv of the XVII–XIX centuries has been set up on Kontraktova Square. The ambiance of the location is inspired by the legend of the Imaginary Spirit - the guardian of winter holidays in Podil.

Unlimited skating and skate rental are included in the ticket price. A fair with goodies is located nearby.

Address: Kontraktova Square, 1

Opening hours: Daily from 10:00 to 21:30 Cost: For adults — 450 UAH, for children — 350 UAH; for people with disabilities, orphans, military personnel, combatants — 300 UAH. Helper figure - 300 UAH per hour.

"Cosmic Ice Rink"

The ice rink with an area of 1800 sq. m is decorated with blocks in the shape of a starship. The price includes unlimited skating with skate rental. Entrance for children under four years old is free, children under seven years old are allowed on the ice only when accompanied by an adult. A food court and photo zones are arranged nearby.

Address: Respublika Park shopping center, Kilceva road, 1

Opening hours: Weekdays — 12:00-22:00, weekends and holidays (from December 23 to January 3) — 10:00-22:00

Cost: 480 UAH, preferential ticket — 300 UAH (for people with disabilities, orphans and military personnel with their families). There are discounts for Mastercard holders — 5%, and Mastercard + Oschadbank — 10%. Children under 4 years old - free of charge. Skating with an instructor — 500 UAH and rental of "penguins" — 350 UAH.

Indoor ice arenas

Ice Stadium "Kryzhynka"

An indoor ice stadium is located on the territory of "Peremoha" Park. This is a training base for hockey players, which is open to everyone in winter. The ice rink operates during power outages. Skate rental is included in the skating price, but a deposit of 1000 hryvnias or a document must be left.

You can rent the entire rink - the price is negotiated separately.

Address: "Peremoha" Park, Knyazya Romana Mstyslavycha St., 7

Opening hours: Mon — 11:20-20:30, Tue-Thu — 09:10-18:15, Fri — 09:00-20:45, Sat — 16:00-19:30, Sun — 15:00-19:40

Cost: 300 UAH

Fifty Ice Arena

A futuristic ice rink with an area of 2000 sq.m can accommodate up to 240 visitors. The arena is illuminated with neon light, which creates a special atmosphere.

Skate rental is included in the ticket price, but it is valid for only 50 minutes. Helper figures are available for rent.

There is a cafe next to the ice rink.

Address: Cosmo Multimall shopping center, Vadym Hetman St., 6

Opening hours: Daily from 08:00 to 22:10; neon sessions from 18:40 on weekdays and from 12:00 on weekends

Cost: Mon-Fri: 8:00-11:30 — 270 UAH, 12:00-22:10 — 330 UAH, children, schoolchildren, students — 270 UAH; weekends and holidays: 8:00-11:30 — 330 UAH, 12:00-22:10 — 390 UAH, children, schoolchildren, students — 330 UAH.

Ice Rink in DREAM Yellow

The ice arena has an area of 1193 sq. m, so up to 120 people can skate on it at the same time. The price of all tariffs includes skate rental, but the skating time is limited to one hour.