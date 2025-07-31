Old gardens replaced with new ones: Kyiv officials suspected of grant fraud involving millions

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 878 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 4412 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 8316 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 17209 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25676 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 161274 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 206294 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 108673 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93190 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133505 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.9m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 55000 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 49547 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 49423 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 40007 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 59588 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 161317 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 206332 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 149503 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 168095 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 209914 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 103894 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 166860 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 224249 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 270725 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 202885 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Old gardens replaced with new ones: Kyiv officials suspected of grant fraud involving millions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Two individuals have been notified of suspicion for misusing state grant funds. The director of the company and a bank employee caused 3.8 million UAH in damages to the state.

Old gardens replaced with new ones: Kyiv officials suspected of grant fraud involving millions

Two officials in Kyiv Oblast were notified of suspicion of misusing almost UAH 4 million of a state grant, the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, officials of one of the limited liability companies "decided to use state grant funds, drew up fictitious documents for planting and arranging a new garden, and sent them to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy for consideration."

As a result, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reportedly approved the allocation of a grant for garden arrangement in the amount of UAH 8.156 million and informed the authorized bank about this decision for further allocation of funds.

"Later, while the company was preparing a report on the use of funds, the company's officials provided the authorized bank with knowingly false documents. In them, they presented old plantings as new," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, according to the prosecutor's office, the chief economist of the department of the Main Directorate for Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast of JSC "Oschadbank" "monitored the implementation of the order to provide a grant for creating a garden and indicated unreliable information in the report regarding the fulfillment of the terms of the state grant for UAH 3.8 million." "In fact, the currently established amount of damages is UAH 3.8 million, which the company's officials disposed of at their own discretion, and not for their intended purpose," the prosecutor's office reported.

The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office notified the director of the company of suspicion under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the bank employee - under Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims29.07.25, 06:15 • 55636 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesAgronomy newsKyiv region
Oschadbank
Kyiv