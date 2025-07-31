Old gardens replaced with new ones: Kyiv officials suspected of grant fraud involving millions

Two officials in Kyiv Oblast were notified of suspicion of misusing almost UAH 4 million of a state grant, the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, officials of one of the limited liability companies "decided to use state grant funds, drew up fictitious documents for planting and arranging a new garden, and sent them to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy for consideration."

As a result, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reportedly approved the allocation of a grant for garden arrangement in the amount of UAH 8.156 million and informed the authorized bank about this decision for further allocation of funds.

"Later, while the company was preparing a report on the use of funds, the company's officials provided the authorized bank with knowingly false documents. In them, they presented old plantings as new," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, according to the prosecutor's office, the chief economist of the department of the Main Directorate for Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast of JSC "Oschadbank" "monitored the implementation of the order to provide a grant for creating a garden and indicated unreliable information in the report regarding the fulfillment of the terms of the state grant for UAH 3.8 million." "In fact, the currently established amount of damages is UAH 3.8 million, which the company's officials disposed of at their own discretion, and not for their intended purpose," the prosecutor's office reported.

The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office notified the director of the company of suspicion under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the bank employee - under Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims