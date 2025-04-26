$41.690.00
47.420.13
ukenru
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 11817 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 19519 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 25990 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 36201 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 46191 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55671 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 38410 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40135 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86489 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 59058 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Large-scale failure occurred in apps: contactless payment, "Diia," and "Nova Poshta" affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Users are reporting malfunctions in the operation of several applications and online banking services, including "Diia," "Nova Poshta," Google Pay, and Apple Pay. There are also reports of payment issues in the Kyiv Metro.

Large-scale failure occurred in apps: contactless payment, "Diia," and "Nova Poshta" affected

Users complain about malfunctions in the operation of a number of applications and banking online services, including "Diia" and "Nova Poshta", writes UNN.

Details

"Nova Poshta services are temporarily not working due to technical difficulties on the contractor's side. We emphasize that this is not a hacker attack. As of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, the problem is being eliminated. We expect all services to be restored approximately by 10:00 a.m. We will provide updates additionally," the postal company said.

Users also complain about problems with the "Diia" application. "Unfortunately, an error has occurred," the message in the application of some users reads.

In addition, there were reports of the impossibility of contactless payment in the Kyiv metro due to a technical malfunction in "Oschadbank".

There are also reports of problems with Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The attack on "Ukrzaliznytsia" was carefully planned by the Russians - Chairman of the Board of the National Carrier26.03.25, 10:07 • 183023 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
Oschadbank
Ukraine
Kyiv
