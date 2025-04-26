Large-scale failure occurred in apps: contactless payment, "Diia," and "Nova Poshta" affected

Users complain about malfunctions in the operation of a number of applications and banking online services, including "Diia" and "Nova Poshta", writes UNN.

Details

"Nova Poshta services are temporarily not working due to technical difficulties on the contractor's side. We emphasize that this is not a hacker attack. As of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, the problem is being eliminated. We expect all services to be restored approximately by 10:00 a.m. We will provide updates additionally," the postal company said.

Users also complain about problems with the "Diia" application. "Unfortunately, an error has occurred," the message in the application of some users reads.

In addition, there were reports of the impossibility of contactless payment in the Kyiv metro due to a technical malfunction in "Oschadbank".



There are also reports of problems with Google Pay and Apple Pay.



