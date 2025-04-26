Card payment in Kyiv metro is working again after the failure
Kyiv • UNN
Payment by bank card at turnstiles has been restored in the Kyiv metro. Temporary inconveniences were caused by a technical failure in "Oschadbank".
In the capital's metro, payment by bank card at turnstiles has been restored, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, writes UNN.
Payment by bank card at the metro turnstiles is working as usual
Earlier
Due to a technical failure at Oschadbank, contactless payment for travel at the metro turnstiles in Kyiv was temporarily unavailable. Bank specialists were working to fix the problem.
