Card payment in Kyiv metro is working again after the failure

In the capital's metro, payment by bank card at turnstiles has been restored, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, writes UNN.

Payment by bank card at the metro turnstiles is working as usual - reported the Kyiv City State Administration on social media.

Earlier

Due to a technical failure at Oschadbank, contactless payment for travel at the metro turnstiles in Kyiv was temporarily unavailable. Bank specialists were working to fix the problem.

Kyiv metro experiences fare payment failure