Naftogaz received a UAH 3 billion loan from Oschadbank for gas imports amid massive Russian attacks

Naftogaz Group received a UAH 3 billion loan from Oschadbank for gas imports, the need for which was caused by massive enemy attacks on gas infrastructure, the company announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Naftogaz Group attracted a loan of UAH 3 billion from Oschadbank. These funds will be used to purchase imported natural gas," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

He emphasized: "The need to import additional volumes of gas is caused by massive enemy attacks on gas infrastructure facilities."

"We are working together with Ukrainian and international partners to attract financial and other resources to stably get through the heating season amid Russian terrorist shelling," Koretsky noted.

