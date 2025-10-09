$41.400.09
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2726 views

Russian strikes have destroyed over half of Ukraine's domestic natural gas production, forcing the country to spend 1.9 billion euros on fuel imports. This is equivalent to almost 20% of Ukraine's annual consumption, and import needs may increase due to Russian attacks.

Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg

Recent Russian strikes have destroyed more than half of Ukraine's domestic natural gas production. This will likely force the country to spend 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) on fuel imports to survive the upcoming winter, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Ukraine's gas infrastructure, which was capable of meeting domestic demand before Russia's full-scale invasion, has been subjected to increasingly intense missile and drone attacks since the beginning of this year.

Earlier this week, Ukraine informed allies and partners that Russian shelling of the Kharkiv and Poltava regions on October 3 destroyed approximately 60% of the country's gas production.

If the strikes continue, Ukraine will likely have to purchase approximately 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas worth almost 2 billion euros by the end of March next year. This is equivalent to almost 20% of Ukraine's annual consumption, the publication states.

Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has purchased 4.58 billion cubic meters of gas from foreign suppliers, including 3.67 billion since the end of the last heating season. And while official Kyiv estimated that the country's import needs would reach 5.8 billion by the end of this year, earlier this week it informed allies that this figure could increase due to Russian attacks, Bloomberg reports.

In addition, Ukraine is seeking funds to acquire drone interceptors and long-range military assets to defend against Russian attacks.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a resolution on maintaining a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society War in Ukraine Economy
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Bloomberg L.P.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine