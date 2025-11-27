$42.400.03
Shooting near the White House: authorities denied the death of two National Guardsmen, and law enforcement identified the shooter

Kyiv • UNN

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey retracted his own words about the death of two US National Guard soldiers wounded the day before. The suspect in the shooting is believed to be 29-year-old Afghan citizen Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, who immigrated to the US in 2021.

Shooting near the White House: authorities denied the death of two National Guardsmen, and law enforcement identified the shooter

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey retracted his own words about the death of two US National Guard soldiers who sustained gunshot wounds in downtown Washington the day before. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, there are currently "conflicting reports" about the condition of the guardsmen, and he promised to provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

We pray for these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community

- Morrisey wrote.

Meanwhile, US law enforcement identified the suspect in the shooting of the National Guardsmen. As reported by CBS News, the suspect is 29-year-old Afghan citizen Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who immigrated to the US in 2021.

The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack

- the media quotes two law enforcement sources.

At the same time, CNN, citing the FBI, indicates that law enforcement identified the man in custody by his fingerprints.

"The suspect filed an asylum application in 2024, and it was granted earlier this year," the publication states.

Recall

The day before, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, injuring two National Guardsmen.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House26.11.25, 22:39 • 2278 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

