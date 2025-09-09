$41.250.03
White House denies Trump's involvement in Epstein's letter with drawing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

American lawmakers have released a 50th-anniversary album for Jeffrey Epstein, containing an alleged letter and drawing signed by Donald Trump. The White House categorically denies the former president's involvement in this document.

White House denies Trump's involvement in Epstein's letter with drawing

American lawmakers have published an album dedicated to Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, which contains an alleged letter and drawing signed by Donald Trump. The White House categorically denied the former president's involvement in this document.

This is stated in the Euronews material, writes UNN.

Details

The note attributed to Trump contains a sketch of a female torso and a suggestive dialogue, allegedly bearing his signature. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denies the current president's authorship.

"It is quite obvious that President Trump did not draw this drawing and did not sign it."

– Leavitt stated.

Trump's legal team insists that the evidence is fabricated and continues legal action against the Wall Street Journal, which previously linked Trump to the letter. The lawsuit amounts to 10 billion dollars.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich released samples of Trump's signatures from different years, emphasizing that they do not match the signature on the document. Some Republican congressmen also stated that this material has no probative value.

At the same time, congressmen called on the US Department of Justice to release all so-called "Epstein files" to remove speculation surrounding the high-profile case.

Context

The scandal surrounding financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 under unexplained circumstances, has caused a wave of public outrage in the United States for years. His case involves dozens of influential people, including politicians, businessmen, and even members of royal families.

Along with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, who, according to the investigation, helped recruit underage girls for sexual exploitation.

Recall

The current wave of interest in the so-called "Epstein files" arose after certain documents in the case were released, but the names of key figures were censored in them.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was increasingly frustrated with how his administration was handling the uproar surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's affairs, which dominated the news and overshadowed his agenda.

In February, US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that she had a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients.

In June, Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being on Epstein's "list." Trump issued a statement to Truth Social through Epstein's former lawyer, David Schoen, claiming he was not involved in any wrongdoing. Schoen represented Trump in his first impeachment trial.

In early July of this year, the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list." Investigators also refuted the conspiracy theory about his murder, confirming suicide.

Later, Donald Trump stated that he had never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as he refused the financier's invitation. He also refuted the White House's previous explanation for the breakdown of their relationship, stating that Epstein was blacklisted for poaching his employees.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation
The Washington Post
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk