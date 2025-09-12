"I have certain data": US President announced progress in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
07:17 PM • 6476 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 16095 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 27140 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 17510 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 15809 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 22051 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14485 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16430 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14489 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14483 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.5m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 13138 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countriesSeptember 11, 03:13 PM • 11693 views
Polish PM agreed to send military personnel to Ukraine to learn drone countermeasures - ZelenskyySeptember 11, 03:47 PM • 3554 views
FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murderPhotoSeptember 11, 04:12 PM • 3514 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider06:35 PM • 9630 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 27138 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 22049 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 35879 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 50415 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 110982 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Timothy Snyder
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 13160 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 35880 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 25286 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 33219 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 98210 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18

"I have certain data": US President announced progress in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

US President Donald Trump announced progress in the search for the killers of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He stated that he has data regarding the motives for the murder, calling the shooter "a real animal."

"I have certain data": US President announced progress in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer

A "hunt" has been declared for those involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk, and they are planned to be apprehended in the near future. In a conversation with journalists, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, also reported that there is some progress in the search for the activist's killers, according to UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

When asked by a reporter whether Donald Trump was concerned about his own safety after the tragedy with Charlie Kirk, the American leader replied that he was most worried about the future of the United States of America.

He stated that "radical left lunatics" pose a threat and promised that this problem would be resolved.

Also, in a conversation with journalists, the Head of the White House stated that there is progress in the search for the activist Kirk's killers.

He added that he has information about the motives for the murder.

I have some data. But I'll tell you about it later

- Trump said about the motive of Charlie Kirk's killer

He also called the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk a "real animal" and called what he did "disgraceful."

At the same time, the president reminded that Charlie Kirk was a "great opponent of violence."

"I think so too. He (Kirk. - ed.) was a supporter of non-violent methods. I would like people to react exactly that way," Trump said.

Charlie Kirk's Murder

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.  

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.  

Recall

In the USA, it was clarified that suspects in Charlie Kirk's murder have not been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. Earlier, it was reported that a person involved in the murder of Trump's associate had been apprehended.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found a rifle that was likely used to kill American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators discovered the weapon and other evidence in the wooded area where the attacker was hiding.

Transgender and anti-fascist inscriptions were found on the cartridges of the rifle that was likely used to kill Charlie Kirk.  

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Charlie Kirk's murder. The murder occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life.

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be flown by the Vice President's plane to Arizona. Vice President J.D. Vance will personally accompany the coffin to Phoenix.

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder11.09.25, 18:12 • 3522 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Arizona
J. D. Vance
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
United States