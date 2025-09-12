"I have certain data": US President announced progress in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer

A "hunt" has been declared for those involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk, and they are planned to be apprehended in the near future. In a conversation with journalists, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, also reported that there is some progress in the search for the activist's killers, according to UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

When asked by a reporter whether Donald Trump was concerned about his own safety after the tragedy with Charlie Kirk, the American leader replied that he was most worried about the future of the United States of America.

He stated that "radical left lunatics" pose a threat and promised that this problem would be resolved.

Also, in a conversation with journalists, the Head of the White House stated that there is progress in the search for the activist Kirk's killers.

He added that he has information about the motives for the murder.

I have some data. But I'll tell you about it later - Trump said about the motive of Charlie Kirk's killer

He also called the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk a "real animal" and called what he did "disgraceful."

At the same time, the president reminded that Charlie Kirk was a "great opponent of violence."

"I think so too. He (Kirk. - ed.) was a supporter of non-violent methods. I would like people to react exactly that way," Trump said.

Charlie Kirk's Murder

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

Recall

In the USA, it was clarified that suspects in Charlie Kirk's murder have not been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. Earlier, it was reported that a person involved in the murder of Trump's associate had been apprehended.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found a rifle that was likely used to kill American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators discovered the weapon and other evidence in the wooded area where the attacker was hiding.

Transgender and anti-fascist inscriptions were found on the cartridges of the rifle that was likely used to kill Charlie Kirk.

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Charlie Kirk's murder. The murder occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life.

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be flown by the Vice President's plane to Arizona. Vice President J.D. Vance will personally accompany the coffin to Phoenix.

