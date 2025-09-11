FBI shows photo of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Utah state officials have released a photo of a suspect in the murder of politician Charlie Kirk, UNN reports.

We are appealing to the public for help in identifying the person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University - the message says.

Rifle found in US that could have been used to shoot politician Charlie Kirk. Special agents have photo of suspected killer – FBI

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.