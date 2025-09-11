FBI shows photo of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

$41.210.09
03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVs September 11, 06:42 AM
Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponedSeptember 11, 06:49 AM • 5448 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting September 11, 07:22 AM
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 20285 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 23122 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 23219 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 44891 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 1988 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 23219 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 20356 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 30360 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 94989 views
FBI shows photo of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Kyiv • UNN

 108 views

The FBI and Utah state authorities have released a photo of a suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk. An appeal to the public was circulated for the identification of a person of interest to the investigation.

FBI shows photo of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Utah state officials have released a photo of a suspect in the murder of politician Charlie Kirk, UNN reports.

We are appealing to the public for help in identifying the person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University 

- the message says.

Rifle found in US that could have been used to shoot politician Charlie Kirk. Special agents have photo of suspected killer – FBI11.09.25, 17:12 • 1918 views

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.   

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.  

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Utah
Federal Bureau of Investigation