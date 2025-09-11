$41.210.09
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 2344 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 7220 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 11862 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 11453 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 12030 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 13538 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 13456 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
September 11, 07:11 AM • 19108 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 42347 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 45217 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the rifle from which the fatal shots were likely fired. Special Agent Robert Bowls announced this during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

As stated by FBI Special Agent Robert Bowls, a powerful bolt-action rifle was found this morning in the wooded area where, according to the investigation, the attacker was hiding. In addition to the weapon, law enforcement officers recorded a number of material evidences: "a shoe print, a fingerprint, and a forearm print," which are currently being analyzed by experts.

We believe this is the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting

— Bowls emphasized.

The FBI has already received over 130 tips from the public. The agent thanked for the help and noted that investigators have photographs of the alleged attacker. However, photos showing the suspect's face are not yet being released.

We cannot comment specifically on his face, as this is part of the investigation. But we will publish it soon

— the special agent noted.

According to Bowls, the shooter looks like a college-aged person who "fit in well at college." Despite the lack of all details, the FBI assured that the community is not at risk.

We are using all resources to find the shooter. We don't know yet how far he went

— the agent stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are preparing to release the first official photos of the suspect.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt on him.   

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.  

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Federal Bureau of Investigation