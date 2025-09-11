FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on Charlie Kirk's murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk. This was reported by the FBI press service on social network X, according to UNN.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. - the message says.

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the rifle from which the fatal shots were likely fired.