FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on Charlie Kirk's murder

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 5676 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 14637 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 10715 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 9478 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 15298 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12768 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14945 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13569 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13686 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14539 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 5556 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 27048 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 7368 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 4468 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 4724 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 14633 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 15295 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 27049 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 46470 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 106615 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 4468 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 27049 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 22587 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 31174 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 95924 views
Actual
The Guardian
YouTube
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29

FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on Charlie Kirk's murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk. The murder occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on Charlie Kirk's murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk. This was reported by the FBI press service on social network X, according to UNN.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

- the message says.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the rifle from which the fatal shots were likely fired.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Utah
Federal Bureau of Investigation