FBI investigates possible link between left-wing groups and Charlie Kirk's killer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the activities of left-wing groups in Utah to determine if they had any connection to the murder of right-wing politician Charlie Kirk. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

Kirk was killed during an event organized by TPUSA on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. After the shooting, he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was named as a suspect in the murder.

The FBI is investigating the activities of left-wing groups to determine if they had prior knowledge of the alleged shooter's plans or provided him with any assistance. The source did not specify which groups are under investigation.

Robinson's father turned him in to the authorities after recognizing his son in surveillance footage released by the FBI. Governor Spencer Cox, a Utah Republican, said on Sunday that Robinson is not cooperating with authorities.

He has not confessed to the authorities. He is not cooperating, but everyone around him is cooperating. And I think that's very important. - Cox said on ABC's "This Week."

Authorities said on Sunday that Robinson is under "special observation" until a mental health evaluation is completed. Until Robinson undergoes a mental health evaluation, authorities are "closely monitoring" him, according to a statement from the Utah County Sheriff's Department.

He will continue to be monitored by psychiatric, medical, and detention staff throughout his stay. - the statement said.

Addition

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.