September 11, 07:17 PM • 10079 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 20687 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 31232 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 20104 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 18000 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 23795 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14925 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16716 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14707 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14655 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
FBI Director Arrives in Utah: Over 7,000 Tips Received in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy arrived in Utah to coordinate the search for Charlie Kirk's killer. Authorities have received over 7,000 tips and "digital media leads" in the case.

FBI Director Arrives in Utah: Over 7,000 Tips Received in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

FBI Director Kash Patel and his chief deputy arrived in Utah to personally coordinate the search for the killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. According to the state governor, more than 7,000 reports from citizens have already been received in the case. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, FBI Director Kash Patel flew across the country on Thursday to oversee the investigation and was present at the evening press conference, but did not speak.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said authorities had received 7,000 leads and tips.

- the publication says.

According to the Governor of Utah, the FBI has received more "digital media tips" than ever before since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Murder of Charlie Kirk

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a neighboring building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

Recall

In the US, it was clarified that no suspects in the murder of Charlie Kirk had been detained, and the investigation was ongoing. Earlier, it was reported that a person involved in the murder of Trump's associate had been detained.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found a rifle that was likely used to kill American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the weapon and other evidence in the wooded area where the attacker was hiding.

Transgender and anti-fascist inscriptions were found on the cartridges of the rifle that was likely used to kill Charlie Kirk.

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk. The murder occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life.

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be flown to Arizona by the Vice President's plane. Vice President J.D. Vance will personally accompany the coffin to Phoenix.

US President Donald Trump announced progress in the search for Charlie Kirk's killers. He stated that there was data on the motives for the murder, calling the shooter "a real animal."

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder11.09.25, 18:12 • 5034 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kash Patel
Utah
Arizona
J. D. Vance
Federal Bureau of Investigation
The New York Times
Donald Trump
United States