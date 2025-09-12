FBI Director Arrives in Utah: Over 7,000 Tips Received in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

FBI Director Kash Patel and his chief deputy arrived in Utah to personally coordinate the search for the killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. According to the state governor, more than 7,000 reports from citizens have already been received in the case. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, FBI Director Kash Patel flew across the country on Thursday to oversee the investigation and was present at the evening press conference, but did not speak.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said authorities had received 7,000 leads and tips. - the publication says.

According to the Governor of Utah, the FBI has received more "digital media tips" than ever before since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Murder of Charlie Kirk

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a neighboring building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

Recall

In the US, it was clarified that no suspects in the murder of Charlie Kirk had been detained, and the investigation was ongoing. Earlier, it was reported that a person involved in the murder of Trump's associate had been detained.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found a rifle that was likely used to kill American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the weapon and other evidence in the wooded area where the attacker was hiding.

Transgender and anti-fascist inscriptions were found on the cartridges of the rifle that was likely used to kill Charlie Kirk.

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk. The murder occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life.

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be flown to Arizona by the Vice President's plane. Vice President J.D. Vance will personally accompany the coffin to Phoenix.

US President Donald Trump announced progress in the search for Charlie Kirk's killers. He stated that there was data on the motives for the murder, calling the shooter "a real animal."

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder