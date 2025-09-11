$41.210.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hacker group neutralized, which caused billions in damages to global companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Law enforcement neutralized a hacker group that had been attacking company servers in six countries since 2018. The attackers encrypted data and demanded ransom in cryptocurrency, causing damages of over UAH 3 billion.

Hacker group neutralized, which caused billions in damages to global companies

A hacker network that had been attacking the servers of global companies since 2018 has been liquidated. The attackers encrypted servers and demanded ransom in cryptocurrency, causing damages of over UAH 3 billion. Some of the criminals have already been arrested and brought to justice, while the leaders have been put on an international wanted list with a reward of up to $10 million, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the USA, EU countries, and Europol, a hacker group that used ransomware to attack the networks of leading global companies has been neutralized. One of the group's leaders has been notified of suspicion in absentia and put on an international wanted list. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on his whereabouts.

- the post says.

It was established that since 2018, the suspects attacked servers of companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and the USA, "encrypting over 1000 servers and causing damages of over UAH 3 billion."

In August 2024, the pre-trial investigation against one of the most active participants of this hacker group was completed. He was charged with illegal interference with the operation of information systems, creation of malicious software, and extortion. He currently faces up to 12 years in prison.

The investigation also identified the developers of the malicious software and hackers who broke into corporate systems, as well as individuals who legalized illegal proceeds.

It is noted that the attacks used LockerGoga, MegaCortex, HIVE, and Dharma ransomware, which blocked access to servers and demanded ransom in cryptocurrency.

As part of the investigation, several network participants were arrested in Ukraine, some of whom have already been brought to justice. A foreigner who was on the international wanted list was extradited to the USA.

- the prosecutor's office also reported.

Alona Utkina

