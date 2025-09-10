$41.120.13
"Coffee from Lviv": Law enforcement exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in one of the key institutions of the probation system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Lviv Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale corruption scheme within the probation system. The director of the Central institution and the head of the regional branch extorted money from subordinates, disguising it in coffee boxes.

"Coffee from Lviv": Law enforcement exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in one of the key institutions of the probation system

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in one of the key institutions of the probation system, organized by the director of the Central State Institution of Ukraine for Probation. The scheme involved collecting extortions from subordinates, and for conspiracy, the money was disguised in coffee boxes with the logo "Kava zi Lvova" (Coffee from Lviv). This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The head of the central state authority and the head of the regional level, who organized a scheme of extortions from subordinates, have been exposed. According to the investigation, they monthly demanded money from employees for increasing bonuses, and in case of refusal, threatened to groundlessly reduce them. Since the institution has a wide network of branches, five more heads of district departments were involved in the scheme. They were supposed to find among subordinates those who would agree to give up part of their bonus under the threat of its reduction.

- the statement says.

It is noted that the direct collection and accumulation of funds was carried out by the head of the regional branch, who kept part of the funds for himself and sent the rest to his superior in Kyiv.

For conspiracy, the money was disguised in coffee boxes with the logo "Kava zi Lvova" (Coffee from Lviv). It has been documented that in just a few months, the officials received more than 75 thousand hryvnias from their subordinates. The heads of the institution have been notified of suspicions. They are charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official. The five heads of district departments involved by them are charged with complicity in the commission of the crime (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 - added the prosecutor's office.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is being decided. Investigative actions are ongoing, and other persons involved in illegal activities are being identified.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name names, but the director of the central institution "Probation Center" is Oleh Yanchuk. The branch in Lviv region is headed by Bohdan Hedz.

Recall

Prosecutors reported suspicion to a deputy of the Mizhhirya District Council, who is involved in a case of embezzlement of over UAH 8.4 million allocated for the repair of the state road R-21 "Dolyna - Khust".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

