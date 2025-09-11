Trump to hold conversation with family of murdered Charlie Kirk

US President Donald Trump will speak with the family of Charlie Kirk, who was killed the day before, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As the publication writes, Trump told reporters that he would speak with Kirk's family on Thursday.

Regarding the investigation, Trump stated that "they started a virtual manhunt, so we'll see what happens, and hopefully we'll catch him."

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt on him.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a neighboring building.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the rifle from which the fatal shots were likely fired.