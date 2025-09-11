Trump to hold conversation with family of murdered Charlie Kirk

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 5270 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 13912 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 10379 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 8832 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14799 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12663 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14843 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13508 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13642 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14497 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 5026 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26317 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 6698 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 3642 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 4072 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 13907 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14796 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26450 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 46228 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 106339 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 3788 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26450 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 22418 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 31060 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 95794 views
Actual
The Guardian
YouTube
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29

Trump to hold conversation with family of murdered Charlie Kirk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

US President Donald Trump will speak with the family of Charlie Kirk, who was murdered the day before. He also expressed hope that the killer would be caught.

Trump to hold conversation with family of murdered Charlie Kirk

US President Donald Trump will speak with the family of Charlie Kirk, who was killed the day before, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As the publication writes, Trump told reporters that he would speak with Kirk's family on Thursday.

Regarding the investigation, Trump stated that "they started a virtual manhunt, so we'll see what happens, and hopefully we'll catch him."

FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder11.09.25, 19:12 • 1776 views

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt on him.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a neighboring building.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the rifle from which the fatal shots were likely fired.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Donald Trump