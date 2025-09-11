Transgender inscriptions found on rifle cartridges, likely used to kill Charlie Kirk - Media

Inscriptions of transgender and anti-fascist orientation were found on the cartridges inside the rifle, which likely killed the right-wing American politician Charlie Kirk. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

"Messages of transgender and anti-fascist ideology were engraved on the cartridges inside the rifle, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a law enforcement bulletin and a source familiar with the investigation," The Independent material states.

It is also reported that a single bullet hit Kirk in the neck around 12:20, as he was answering audience questions about mass shootings by transgender people.

Addition

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators found the rifle from which the fatal shots were likely fired.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Utah state officials released a photo of the suspect in the murder of politician Charlie Kirk.