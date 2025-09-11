$41.210.09
07:17 PM • 776 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 9456 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 19883 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 13219 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 12059 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 18535 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13537 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15730 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 13980 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14051 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
YouTube

Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life - Turning Point USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, killed on September 10, received thousands of threats throughout his life, Turning Point USA said. The FBI is offering $100,000 for information about his murder.

Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life - Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk, who was killed the day before, received thousands of threats throughout his life, Turning Point USA said, according to Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Turning Point USA's statement indicates that everyone in the organization is "crushed and devastated."

"We all lost a leader, mentor, and friend. Charlie was familiar with threats. He received thousands throughout his life," Turning Point USA said.

Kirk was "fundamentally a decent person and valued honesty, duty, and loyalty."

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the person involved in Charlie Kirk's murder.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Federal Bureau of Investigation