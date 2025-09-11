Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life - Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk, who was killed the day before, received thousands of threats throughout his life, Turning Point USA said, according to Sky News, reports UNN.

As the publication writes, Turning Point USA's statement indicates that everyone in the organization is "crushed and devastated."

"We all lost a leader, mentor, and friend. Charlie was familiar with threats. He received thousands throughout his life," Turning Point USA said.

Kirk was "fundamentally a decent person and valued honesty, duty, and loyalty."

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the person involved in Charlie Kirk's murder.