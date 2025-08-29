Trump's approval rating in the US drops to lowest point - poll

US President Donald Trump is not even supported by 40% of citizens in America. According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, only 37% of American voters approve of Trump's performance as president – this is the lowest figure during his second term. This is reported by The Hill, writes UNN.

Details

The five-day poll in the US concluded on August 25, and its results showed that 55% of respondents disapproved of Trump's activities, while another 7% were undecided. The net balance of approval and disapproval was minus 18 points – a record anti-rating since January 2021.

The dynamics indicate a steady decline in popularity: in July, Trump's support level was 40%, and in January, at the beginning of his second term, it was 46%. At the same time, his opponents are becoming more numerous – in August, the share of those who disapprove of his policy reached its highest level during his time in office.

The results among supporters of different parties are also noticeable. Among Republicans, 84% of respondents support Trump, while among Democrats, the approval rating has fallen almost to zero: 98% strongly disapprove of his work. Independent voters are also mostly critical – 58% expressed dissatisfaction, and only 31% positively assessed the president's activities.

1220 registered voters were surveyed in the US, and the statistical margin of error was 3.4%.

Recall

Most Americans express doubts about Trump's ability to make effective decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. Only 73% of Republicans trust him on this issue.

The poll showed that most Trump voters support a tough stance on Russia. This is due to Russia's unwillingness to conduct serious peace negotiations in Ukraine.