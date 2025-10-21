Biden completed a course of radiation therapy for cancer treatment

Former US President Joe Biden on Monday completed a course of radiation therapy for the treatment of aggressive prostate cancer, The Hill reports, citing a Biden representative, writes UNN.

Details

The course lasted several weeks, and the former US president is feeling well, said a spokeswoman for NewsNation, a subsidiary of The Hill.

She declined to comment on whether Biden's medical team believes he will need additional courses of radiation therapy.

Earlier this month, a spokesman for the former US president stated: "As part of his prostate cancer treatment plan, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone therapy."

NBC News, citing a source familiar with the situation, reported that the treatment is expected to last five weeks.

Joe Biden makes first public appearance since starting prostate cancer radiation therapy – NYP

Addition

Biden, 82, was diagnosed with cancer in May. A company representative at the time stated that the disease "is characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (group 5) with bone metastases" and is apparently "hormone-sensitive," allowing for therapy.

After his diagnosis in the spring, Biden took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he received following the announcement.