Biden completed a course of radiation therapy for cancer treatment

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
06:03 AM • 9464 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 12486 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 11453 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 25016 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 46255 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 38389 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 46697 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 84530 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 33393 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32805 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
86%
751mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 12409 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 13596 views
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideoOctober 20, 11:40 PM • 12015 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 15533 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideo02:37 AM • 3588 views
Publications
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 9464 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 27210 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 84530 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 55446 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 125847 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Elon Musk
Mike Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 3074 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 17089 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 73643 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 68702 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 88471 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Biden completed a course of radiation therapy for cancer treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

Former US President Joe Biden has completed a several-week course of radiation therapy for aggressive prostate cancer. The 82-year-old Biden was diagnosed with cancer in May with a Gleason score of 9 and bone metastases.

Biden completed a course of radiation therapy for cancer treatment

Former US President Joe Biden on Monday completed a course of radiation therapy for the treatment of aggressive prostate cancer, The Hill reports, citing a Biden representative, writes UNN.

Details

The course lasted several weeks, and the former US president is feeling well, said a spokeswoman for NewsNation, a subsidiary of The Hill.

She declined to comment on whether Biden's medical team believes he will need additional courses of radiation therapy.

Earlier this month, a spokesman for the former US president stated: "As part of his prostate cancer treatment plan, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone therapy."

NBC News, citing a source familiar with the situation, reported that the treatment is expected to last five weeks.

Joe Biden makes first public appearance since starting prostate cancer radiation therapy – NYP19.10.25, 20:44 • 6906 views

Addition

Biden, 82, was diagnosed with cancer in May. A company representative at the time stated that the disease "is characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (group 5) with bone metastases" and is apparently "hormone-sensitive," allowing for therapy.

After his diagnosis in the spring, Biden took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he received following the announcement.

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
Social network
Carcinoma
The Hill
Joe Biden