Joe Biden makes first public appearance since starting prostate cancer radiation therapy – NYP

Former US President Joe Biden made his first public appearance after it was revealed last week that he was undergoing a five-week course of radiation and hormone therapy for stage four prostate cancer. The 82-year-old politician was photographed during evening mass at St. Joseph on Brandywine Roman Catholic Church, which he has attended for decades. This is stated in the New York Post article, writes UNN.

Details

Biden walked slowly, holding onto a woman for support, and a noticeable scar above his right eye was a reminder of a recent skin cancer removal surgery. After the 50-minute service, he greeted parishioners outside the church.

Biden undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer - spokesperson

Representatives of the former president confirmed that the therapy would last about five weeks. Doctors described his cancer as high-grade, with a Gleason score of nine out of ten, although it is hormone-sensitive, allowing for treatment with medication and radiation therapy.

As experts explained, "highly differentiated" cells differ significantly from normal ones, behave more aggressively, and are more likely to spread beyond the prostate. Biden is currently taking hormone pills and is under constant medical supervision.

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis