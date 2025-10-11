Biden undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer - spokesperson

Former US President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer diagnosed in May. This was announced on Saturday by his spokesman, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

As part of the treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone therapy. - said the spokesman.

Biden, who turns 83 next month, underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery in September to remove cancerous cells from his skin.

Additionally

The former Democratic president announced in May that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. His team stated that the disease was aggressive but hormone-sensitive, meaning it was likely to respond to treatment.

