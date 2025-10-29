Most Americans do not support the construction of a ballroom in the White House - poll

More than 60% of Americans do not support the construction of a ballroom in the White House. This is evidenced by the results of a Yahoo/YouGov poll, UNN reports with reference to The Hill.

Details

At the same time, 25% of respondents support Donald Trump's idea, and 11% could not decide on an answer.

Context

US President Donald Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom in the White House at the end of October. The east wing of the residence is currently being dismantled. The new premises are intended for official celebrations and state events.

The Independent reported that Trump plans to name the new White House ballroom after himself, which is being built in place of the demolished East Wing.

Later, Trump himself stated that he did not intend to name the new ballroom in the White House after himself.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that satellite images recorded the complete demolition of the East Wing of the White House, where the First Lady's office was previously located. Construction of a new ballroom has begun in its place.