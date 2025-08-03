US Senate goes on recess without passing bill on sanctions against Russia: decision remains with Trump

The United States Senate is about to go on summer recess without passing a bill to impose sanctions against Russia. This gives President Donald Trump the exclusive right to unilaterally decide whether to implement his threats of sanctions if Russia does not stop the war against Ukraine. This is reported by The Hill,

Details

It is noted that the senatorial "hawks," who advocate for supporting Ukraine, wanted their bill to be adopted before the month-long summer recess. However, this did not happen. Now, the decision on the advisability of imposing sanctions against Russia remains entirely in Trump's hands, at least until the end of summer.

I think he will be very careful in his actions. But I think he is clearly disappointed with Putin and is now beginning to recognize that many of us were right. - said Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota.

As the publication writes, Democrats expressed skepticism that Trump would punish Putin, even though he is increasingly frustrated by the Kremlin leader's unwillingness to agree to a truce.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch said that the decision on what sanctions would be imposed against Russia was still in the works.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-authored the sanctions bill with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, said he would consider it a victory if Trump imposed at least a fifth of the restrictions they proposed in the document.

In our bill, we propose 500% (duties, - ed.). If it's 250%, I can live with that. Even if it's 100%, maybe. But you have to impose tough sanctions that will stop them from fueling the Russian war machine. - noted Blumenthal.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen pointed to Trump's 25% tariffs against India as further evidence of influence on Russia.

Obviously, India has taken notice. I think it's positive progress that the president is looking for ways to put more pressure on Russia. - she noted.

In turn, Graham added that Trump "adopted the theory of the case" - to pursue those countries that buy Russian oil and do not provide assistance to Ukraine.

"I think the bill, as you say, gives him leverage, and we are having constructive talks, so stay tuned," the Republican said.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8.

"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO