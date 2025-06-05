Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

American Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) proposes to amend his bill on sanctions against Russia to exempt countries that contribute to Ukraine's defense capabilities from a 500% duty on trade with the aggressor country. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

It is noted that the exception may help isolate European countries that still import Russian gas and provide military support to Ukraine, as well as other US partners who are balancing between maintaining ties with Moscow and providing assistance to Kyiv.

Many countries still buy Russian oil and gas, but in smaller quantities. Some European countries still have relations with Russia, but they are very helpful to Ukraine. Therefore, I want to exempt them from this duty. I say to China: if you don't want to have a 500% duty, help Ukraine - said Lindsey Graham.

Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia provides for the introduction of a 500% duty on imports from any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products. The bill has more than 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, which potentially makes it protected from a veto.

According to Graham, he is in constant contact with President Trump regarding the bill. Republican lawmakers are waiting for the green light from Trump before submitting the bill for discussion.

The American senator emphasized that the exception will apply to countries that have provided "significant" assistance to Ukraine.

According to The Hill, this step could have significant consequences for India, a close US ally that maintains deep ties with Russia. India is the largest buyer of Russian oil, but has provided humanitarian support to Ukraine. Although India has not provided direct military support to Ukraine, it has allowed European countries to purchase Indian ammunition intended for Kyiv.

Reminder

Lindsey Graham seeks to impose sanctions against Russia before the G7 summit to send a signal to China. He emphasizes that sanctions will force China to end the war.

Trump left sanctions against Russia in his arsenal "in case of need" - White House