Publications
Exclusives
Trump left sanctions against Russia in his arsenal "in case of need" - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 868 views

The US President is ready to apply sanctions against Russia if he deems it necessary. The US Senate will start promoting a bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation this week.

Trump left sanctions against Russia in his arsenal "in case of need" - White House

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump admits the introduction of sanctions against Russia. However, the head of the White House is ready to introduce them only if he considers such measures necessary. This is reported by UNN with reference to the briefing of White House spokeswoman Caroline Livitt.

Details

The journalist asked Caroline Livitt whether Donald Trump supports the bill on sanctions against Russia, which was submitted to Congress by Senator Lindsey Graham.

Listen, the President has spoken about his position on sanctions against Russia. He wisely left it as a tool in his arsenal in case of need. But I think the Senate and everyone on Capitol Hill respects the President as Commander-in-Chief for a reason

- the press secretary answered.

She also reminded that on Monday, June 02, 2025, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place. According to her, this happened at the initiative of the American leader.

"Thus, he is ready to apply sanctions if necessary. The Senate and the Capitol understand that the President is the Commander-in-Chief and manages the foreign policy of the United States, as he should," Livitt noted.

Let us remind you

The US Senate already this week will start promoting a bill on sanctions against Russia. Lindsey Graham stressed that the US will hit Putin hard with sanctions, and a 500% duty will be imposed on goods from China.

US President Donald Trump said he does not know whether he will support the bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia. However, he said he would look at it. 

US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) announced his intention to seek the introduction of new sanctions against Russia before the start of the G7 summit, which will be held on June 15–17 in Canada. 

Switzerland has joined a series of measures related to the EU's 17th package of sanctions against Russia03.06.25, 19:43 • 1798 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
United States Senate
United States Congress
White House
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Ukraine
