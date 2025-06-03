Switzerland has joined a series of measures related to the EU's 17th package of sanctions against Russia

The Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research has adopted decisions implementing part of the 17th package of European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation in the country. This is reported by UNN referring to the Swiss Federal Council.

Details

In particular, the Swiss Department of Education expanded the sanctions list with its decision, adding 17 individuals and 89 legal entities. The EU imposed sanctions against them in the extreme, 17th package.

It was not without the shadow fleet of the aggressor state. Switzerland has blacklisted 189 vessels that are part of the Russian "shadow fleet". The list of sanctioned goods has also been expanded.

It is noted that the introduced measures will take effect at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Swiss Federal Council said.

Addendum

Representatives of the Ukrainian government arrived in Washington. Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, on her X page announced the main priorities of the discussion with US representatives.