Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 16284 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 29286 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 26843 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 31611 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 55287 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 64583 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68350 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59499 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61857 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Solar flare could cause strong geomagnetic storm and aurora borealis this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

An M8.1 class solar flare was observed on the Sun, causing a full halo coronal mass ejection. It is expected to collide with Earth on Tuesday, which could lead to a G3 level geomagnetic storm.

Solar flare could cause strong geomagnetic storm and aurora borealis this week

The past few weeks have been eventful on the Sun, with another energy burst ejected into space. Under favorable conditions, this could trigger a powerful G3-level geomagnetic storm on Earth, according to The Hill, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported an M8.1-class solar flare – "an eruption of energy from the Sun that typically lasts from a few minutes to several hours." This flare is considered "rarer" and weaker than the X-class flares observed in November, which led to aurora borealis sightings.

Late Saturday evening, the SWPC reported a full-halo coronal mass ejection (CME) associated with the flare. The coronal mass ejection is expected to collide with Earth on Tuesday, and, depending on the "orientation of the embedded magnetic field," could result in a G3-level storm.

When coronal mass ejections, which are actually "solar ejections" of plasma and magnetic material ejected into space, interact with Earth's atmosphere, they cause geomagnetic storms. Storms are rated on a five-point scale, similar to tornadoes.

Last month, G4-level storm conditions brought the aurora borealis to the northern hemisphere.

G3-level geomagnetic storms are known to also trigger the aurora borealis, but predicting geomagnetic activity can be difficult until the "ejection" approaches Earth.

The SWPC has issued a strong geomagnetic storm warning for Tuesday. To reach G3 level, the Kp index, used to measure the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, must be around 7, according to the SWPC scale.

According to the current SWPC forecast, the Kp index could reach this level on Tuesday around 11:00 AM Kyiv time and persist throughout the day. However, it is noted that strong daytime activity may prevent us from seeing the aurora borealis.

Powerful solar flare occurred: it can cause auroras and strong magnetic storms12.11.25, 09:59 • 5058 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Hill