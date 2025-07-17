Medical examination revealed chronic venous insufficiency in Trump – White House

US President Donald Trump underwent a medical examination due to swollen legs and bruises on his arms. The examination revealed a venous disease common among people over 70. This was reported by The Hill, citing the White House, according to UNN.

It is noted that Donald Trump underwent an ultrasound and a "comprehensive examination," which included a diagnostic vascular study. The examination revealed that 79-year-old Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. According to doctors, this condition occurs when the veins in a person's legs struggle to pump blood back to the heart, leading to its accumulation.

The White House emphasized that there were no signs of deep vein thrombosis or arterial diseases that could be accompanied by blockages.

Donald Trump underwent a medical examination at a military center, including cardiac and cognitive tests.