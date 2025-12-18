$42.340.00
"It doesn't work otherwise": Zelenskyy named the path to diplomacy with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3226 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be in a strong position, and Russia must understand that Ukraine will not capitulate. He emphasized the need to reduce the Russian economy through sanctions to force the Russian Federation to move to diplomacy.

"It doesn't work otherwise": Zelenskyy named the path to diplomacy with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered journalists' questions about whether he believes in a diplomatic path to end the war after recent statements by the leaders of the United States and Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted: Ukraine must be in a strong position, and Russia must understand that Ukraine will not capitulate due to a lack of funding and weapons, and social assistance.

At the same time, according to him, it is necessary not only to talk about the sanctions policy against Russian energy, but it is necessary to tighten the energy screws against Russia as much as possible.

It doesn't work otherwise. It is necessary to dry up and reduce the Russian economy through prohibitions and sanctions, so that they do not spend this money on the war. If Ukraine has stable funding, and Russia's funding decreases, then for Russia, this is certainly a signal for it to move to diplomacy. Of course, I am not comparing, these are different amounts, but nevertheless

- Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's signals about not wanting to end the war are not new. He added: the possibility of continuing the war depends on the pressure of Ukraine's partners, particularly the United States, as well as sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy also stated that the issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs remains on the negotiating table in Europe and the United States and depends on the political decisions of partners.

Yevhen Ustimenko

