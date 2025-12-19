Advisers from Germany, France, and Britain will be in Miami today for talks with Witkoff and Umerov - Axios

National security advisers from Germany, France, and Great Britain will be in Miami, USA today for talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of Ukraine's delegation to peace talks, Rustem Umerov, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, according to UNN.

Recall

Earlier, German media reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was sending his adviser on Ukraine, Günther Sautter, to Florida for talks between the US and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the war.