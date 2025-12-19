Advisers from Germany, France, and Britain will be in Miami today for talks with Witkoff and Umerov - Axios
Kyiv • UNN
National security advisers from Germany, France, and Great Britain will meet in Miami with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov. The talks are expected today, as reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.
Recall
Earlier, German media reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was sending his adviser on Ukraine, Günther Sautter, to Florida for talks between the US and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the war.