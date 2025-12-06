$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
09:02 AM • 4370 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by the Russians, was temporarily left without external power supply overnight, marking the 11th such incident since the start of the military conflict. After a half-hour outage, the ZNPP reconnected to the 330 kV power line, but the 750 kV line remained disconnected.

Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by the Russians, was temporarily left without external power supply overnight. This was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, reports UNN with reference to the IAEA.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP (Ukraine) was temporarily left without external power supply overnight, which was the 11th such incident since the beginning of the military conflict.

- Grossi said.

According to the IAEA, the Zaporizhzhia NPP reconnected to the 330 kV power line after a half-hour outage, but the 750 kV line remained disconnected. Large-scale military operations overnight affected power grids and forced operating Ukrainian NPPs to reduce electricity generation.

The IAEA Director General once again called for military restraint to avoid a nuclear accident.

Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA25.11.25, 15:51

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine