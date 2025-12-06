Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by the Russians, was temporarily left without external power supply overnight. This was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, reports UNN with reference to the IAEA.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP (Ukraine) was temporarily left without external power supply overnight, which was the 11th such incident since the beginning of the military conflict. - Grossi said.

According to the IAEA, the Zaporizhzhia NPP reconnected to the 330 kV power line after a half-hour outage, but the 750 kV line remained disconnected. Large-scale military operations overnight affected power grids and forced operating Ukrainian NPPs to reduce electricity generation.

The IAEA Director General once again called for military restraint to avoid a nuclear accident.

