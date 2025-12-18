Proposal to divide Zaporizhzhia NPP is unfair - Zelenskyy

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 23024 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21596 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39316 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30757 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17723 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18522 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13936 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28727 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11658 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5172 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4434 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10128 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 8012 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5120 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39331 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28736 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37954 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33700 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59600 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 8038 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61569 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43361 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41407 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47589 views
Proposal to divide Zaporizhzhia NPP is unfair - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3456 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the US proposal to divide the Zaporizhzhia NPP unfair, noting that no agreements have been reached on this issue. He emphasized a number of unresolved problems related to the plant's operation, including its militarization and funding for its restoration.

Proposal to divide Zaporizhzhia NPP is unfair - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he considers the compromise proposed by the United States regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be unfair, emphasizing that no agreements on this issue were reached during the last rounds of negotiations. The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the topic of the ZNPP was raised during the last rounds of negotiations, but, according to him, "no agreements have been reached yet."

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is our plant. The Russians, of course, believe that this is their plant because they occupied it, they do not recognize any rules or law. But, nevertheless, this is where we are. The United States of America proposed a compromise, as they believe, that the plant should somehow exist, operate, and be divided into three in some proportions. We discussed this topic for a long time, I told them that I consider it unfair.

- said the President of Ukraine.

He also drew attention to a number of unresolved problems related to the operation of the ZNPP.

The issue here is not only that it is our plant, there are many different issues, not only electricity, not only money, the issue of access to the plant, the issue is that it is still militarized, the issue is that it is in a dangerous situation, there is no access to water, electricity, etc. The issue is also that our team, our people work there and should work. Now there are a small number of people, because the plant is not operating at 100%. And when it starts working, there will be a larger team of Ukrainian specialists, where they will live.

- emphasized the President.

And also, he added:

"There are many different issues today. Issues that also need to be agreed upon with the IAEA. The question is, who will restore the plant now, for example? Because a lot of money needs to be invested there. This plant is also connected to the issue of rebuilding the dam in the occupied territories. There must be a dam that the Russians blew up, they blew it up, and who will pay for it now? That is, there are more questions than answers," - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP needs a special status and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine in case of a peace agreement. This comes amid increased efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the war.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Energoatom
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine