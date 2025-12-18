Proposal to divide Zaporizhzhia NPP is unfair - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he considers the compromise proposed by the United States regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be unfair, emphasizing that no agreements on this issue were reached during the last rounds of negotiations. The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the topic of the ZNPP was raised during the last rounds of negotiations, but, according to him, "no agreements have been reached yet."

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is our plant. The Russians, of course, believe that this is their plant because they occupied it, they do not recognize any rules or law. But, nevertheless, this is where we are. The United States of America proposed a compromise, as they believe, that the plant should somehow exist, operate, and be divided into three in some proportions. We discussed this topic for a long time, I told them that I consider it unfair. - said the President of Ukraine.

He also drew attention to a number of unresolved problems related to the operation of the ZNPP.

The issue here is not only that it is our plant, there are many different issues, not only electricity, not only money, the issue of access to the plant, the issue is that it is still militarized, the issue is that it is in a dangerous situation, there is no access to water, electricity, etc. The issue is also that our team, our people work there and should work. Now there are a small number of people, because the plant is not operating at 100%. And when it starts working, there will be a larger team of Ukrainian specialists, where they will live. - emphasized the President.

And also, he added:

"There are many different issues today. Issues that also need to be agreed upon with the IAEA. The question is, who will restore the plant now, for example? Because a lot of money needs to be invested there. This plant is also connected to the issue of rebuilding the dam in the occupied territories. There must be a dam that the Russians blew up, they blew it up, and who will pay for it now? That is, there are more questions than answers," - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP needs a special status and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine in case of a peace agreement. This comes amid increased efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the war.