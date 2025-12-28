$41.930.00
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 6176 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 24946 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 39765 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM • 38253 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 30432 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26059 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21571 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42487 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39869 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
Publications
Exclusives
Repair work on power line near ZNPP began after ceasefire - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Following a local ceasefire brokered by the IAEA, repair work has begun on the power line near the ZNPP. The IAEA team is monitoring the repairs, which will last several days, to prevent a nuclear accident.

Repair work on power line near ZNPP began after ceasefire - IAEA

Repair work on the power line near the Zaporizhzhia NPP began after a local ceasefire, the IAEA reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Important repair work on the power line near the ZNPP in Ukraine has begun after another local ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"The IAEA team is monitoring the repairs, which are expected to last several days, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict," the statement said.

Director General Grossi expressed gratitude to "both sides for agreeing to this new temporary 'window of silence' to restore power transmission between the ZNPP and Zaporizhzhia TPP substations, which will strengthen nuclear safety."

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy called Russia's "licensing" of the ZNPP power unit null and void and called for sanctions against "Rosatom"26.12.25, 21:02 • 3238 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine