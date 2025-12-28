Repair work on power line near ZNPP began after ceasefire - IAEA

Repair work on the power line near the Zaporizhzhia NPP began after a local ceasefire, the IAEA reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Important repair work on the power line near the ZNPP in Ukraine has begun after another local ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"The IAEA team is monitoring the repairs, which are expected to last several days, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict," the statement said.

Director General Grossi expressed gratitude to "both sides for agreeing to this new temporary 'window of silence' to restore power transmission between the ZNPP and Zaporizhzhia TPP substations, which will strengthen nuclear safety."

