Chornobyl NPP NSC lost key safety functions - IAEA

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
06:15 PM • 5242 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 11910 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 15097 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 32768 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 26896 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30736 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42523 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48844 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41527 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73910 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.9m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 27642 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 15182 views
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026December 5, 02:12 PM • 4146 views
Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit03:02 PM • 4472 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 8394 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 8478 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 27688 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 32768 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 40652 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73910 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 15223 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 24674 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 27445 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 41338 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 41110 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Starlink
Airbus A320 series
The Diplomat

Chornobyl NPP NSC lost key safety functions - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, damaged by a drone in February, has lost its main safety functions, but there is no permanent damage to the supporting structures. The IAEA recommends further work to restore and modernize monitoring systems.

Chornobyl NPP NSC lost key safety functions - IAEA

According to the IAEA, the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, damaged during a drone attack in February, has lost its main safety functions. However, the IAEA noted that the NSC did not suffer permanent damage to its load-bearing structures or monitoring systems. This was stated in a statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Last week, another IAEA team completed a comprehensive safety assessment of the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl site, which was severely damaged by a drone strike in February. This event also caused a serious fire in the outer cladding of the massive steel structure, built to prevent any radioactive release from the reactor destroyed during the 1986 accident.

- the report says.

The mission confirmed that the NSC had lost its main safety functions, including containment capability, but also found that no permanent damage had been done to its load-bearing structures or monitoring systems.

Limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof, but timely and comprehensive restoration remains important to prevent further degradation and ensure long-term nuclear safety.

- Grossi noted.

Based on the findings of the IAEA mission, the IAEA recommends further work to restore and protect the NSC structure, including humidity control measures and an updated corrosion monitoring program, as well as modernization of the integrated automatic monitoring system for the "shelter" facility structure, built on the reactor roof immediately after the accident.

Recall

Ukraine's foreign partners coordinated further steps to restore the Arch of the New Safe Confinement over the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, destroyed in 1986, which was hit by a Russian drone in February 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine