Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEA

Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants (NPPs) were forced to reduce electricity production after a recent night attack by Russia. This was stated in a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the social network X, reports UNN.

It is noted that nuclear safety in Ukraine remains "extremely unstable during the military conflict."

Two operating NPPs – Khmelnytskyi and Rivne – were forced to reduce electricity production after a night attack on an electrical substation critical for nuclear safety - the statement says.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again emphasized the need for "restraint to maintain nuclear safety and avoid an accident with serious radiological consequences."

Earlier, the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power transmission line was reconnected to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after repairs, providing backup power for the first time in six months.

