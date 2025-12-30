Zaporizhzhia NPP restores external power supply

Restoration work has been completed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the external power transmission line has been reconnected to the power system. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the repair measures were carried out under the constant supervision of representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who are present at the ZNPP site. According to their assessments, the radiation background at the plant remains stable, and the facility is operated safely.

IAEA representatives confirmed that the plant had not lost critical access to electricity, which is a key condition for nuclear safety.

The external line connection has been restored, the radiation background is stable, and no threats to safe operation have been recorded. - IAEA observers reported.

During the work, the Zaporizhzhia NPP received electricity supply through a backup line. It remained operational and provided continuous external power necessary for cooling reactors and maintaining safety systems.

Recall

Donald Trump reported on ongoing negotiations regarding the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which, according to him, is in good condition. He noted that Vladimir Putin is interested in putting the plant into operation.

Territories, ZNPP, elections, army, EU accession: Zelenskyy named positions after Ukraine-US talks