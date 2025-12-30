$42.060.13
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 13872 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 12696 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 16034 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 18456 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 17266 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 21066 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 21910 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 21278 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37687 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia NPP restores external power supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Restoration work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been completed, and the external power transmission line has been connected to the power system. The IAEA confirmed stable radiation levels and safe operation of the plant.

Zaporizhzhia NPP restores external power supply

Restoration work has been completed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the external power transmission line has been reconnected to the power system. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the repair measures were carried out under the constant supervision of representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who are present at the ZNPP site. According to their assessments, the radiation background at the plant remains stable, and the facility is operated safely.

IAEA representatives confirmed that the plant had not lost critical access to electricity, which is a key condition for nuclear safety.

The external line connection has been restored, the radiation background is stable, and no threats to safe operation have been recorded.

- IAEA observers reported.

During the work, the Zaporizhzhia NPP received electricity supply through a backup line. It remained operational and provided continuous external power necessary for cooling reactors and maintaining safety systems.

Recall

Donald Trump reported on ongoing negotiations regarding the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which, according to him, is in good condition. He noted that Vladimir Putin is interested in putting the plant into operation.

Territories, ZNPP, elections, army, EU accession: Zelenskyy named positions after Ukraine-US talks

Vita Zelenetska

