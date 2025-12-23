Russian attacks on substations forced Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs to reduce capacity – IAEA

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 12380 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 12451 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 16560 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 12191 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 14879 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21094 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37078 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52623 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82408 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44944 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.4m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33904 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 18503 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 6190 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12650 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 9360 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 12381 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 16562 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82409 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61788 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 90132 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 9410 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12669 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22243 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24578 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 47053 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Russian attacks on substations forced Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs to reduce capacity – IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported on the forced reduction of electricity production at two Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This happened due to targeted attacks on electrical substations, which creates risks for the stability of the energy system.

Russian attacks on substations forced Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs to reduce capacity – IAEA

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported a forced reduction in electricity generation at two Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Due to targeted attacks on electrical substations, the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs were forced to reduce their capacity, which creates additional risks for the stability of the country's energy system. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the agency, damage to the infrastructure that ensures power output from NPPs directly affects the safety of nuclear facilities. Constant strikes on substations complicate the operation of the power grid and jeopardize the stable power supply of the stations themselves, which is necessary for cooling reactors.

Rafael Grossi once again called for military restraint to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs in Ukraine are reducing capacity after targeted attacks on electrical substations, creating further challenges for grid stability.

– noted the IAEA Director General on the social network X.

Recall

During a briefing on December 23, Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that as a result of another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

The Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine on December 23 provoked an almost complete blackout in three regions, and there are power outages in 6 more regions.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine