Russian attacks on substations forced Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs to reduce capacity – IAEA

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported a forced reduction in electricity generation at two Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Due to targeted attacks on electrical substations, the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs were forced to reduce their capacity, which creates additional risks for the stability of the country's energy system. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the agency, damage to the infrastructure that ensures power output from NPPs directly affects the safety of nuclear facilities. Constant strikes on substations complicate the operation of the power grid and jeopardize the stable power supply of the stations themselves, which is necessary for cooling reactors.

Rafael Grossi once again called for military restraint to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs in Ukraine are reducing capacity after targeted attacks on electrical substations, creating further challenges for grid stability. – noted the IAEA Director General on the social network X.

Recall

During a briefing on December 23, Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that as a result of another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

The Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine on December 23 provoked an almost complete blackout in three regions, and there are power outages in 6 more regions.