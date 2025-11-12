IAEA unable to verify Iran's uranium stockpiles after Israeli strikes – AP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was unable to verify Iran's near-weapons-grade uranium stockpiles for several months after Israeli strikes on the country's nuclear facilities in June. This is stated in a confidential report by the organization, seen by Associated Press, writes UNN.

The IAEA said the status of the material "requires urgent resolution." According to the agency's September report, Iran has 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is a small technical step towards weapons-grade purity of 90%.

This stockpile could allow Iran to build up to 10 nuclear bombs if it decides to turn its program into a weapon.

He added that this does not mean that Iran has such weapons.

The IAEA emphasized that Iran must provide a "special report" on the location and status of its nuclear materials after events such as attacks or earthquakes to guarantee the peaceful nature of its program.

Providing such a report is necessary for the Agency to be able to guarantee that nuclear material subject to safeguards in Iran remains in peaceful nuclear activities, and that facilities subject to safeguards are not used improperly.