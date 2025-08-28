Tehran disregards nuclear deal, EU-3 believes, and reinstates sanctions against Iran

Paris, London, and Berlin are ready to impose sanctions against Iran due to Tehran's "non-compliance" with its nuclear program obligations.

The EU-3 – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – have initiated the process of re-imposing UN sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program. On Thursday, August 28, Paris, London, and Berlin informed the UN Security Council in a joint letter that they were triggering the snapback mechanism for sanctions.

The letter states that the EU-3 assesses Iran as "not complying with its obligations" under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has increasingly violated the nuclear deal since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018 — CNN's report on the topic states.

Therefore, the letter says, a mechanism known as "Snapback" must be activated, which triggers a 30-day process to restore a number of sanctions suspended ten years ago. And European countries are likely to want to use the leverage of sanctions to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.

Today, Iran's violations of the JCPoA are clear and deliberate, and the facilities of greatest concern from the perspective of nuclear proliferation are outside IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) control. ... Iran has no civilian justification for its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium — the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Earlier it was reported that Great Britain, France, and Germany are ready to begin the process of restoring UN sanctions against Iran due to Tehran's non-compliance with its nuclear program obligations, although diplomats hope for further negotiations.