Cooperation with the IAEA suspended, no "reasons" to resume nuclear talks: Tehran's ultimatum statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

Iran announced the suspension of the cooperation agreement with the IAEA, signed in early August in Egypt. Tehran sees no reason to resume negotiations on its nuclear program due to the resumption of international sanctions.

Cooperation with the IAEA suspended, no "reasons" to resume nuclear talks: Tehran's ultimatum statements

Iran announced the suspension of its cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), signed in early August in Egypt. Tehran stated on Saturday that it sees "no reason" to resume negotiations on its nuclear program, as international sanctions against Iran were reinstated two weeks ago.

UNN reports with reference to EFE and Assafir24.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on Saturday that Tehran has completely suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Thus, the cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, signed in early August in Cairo, Egypt, is currently not supported by the Iranian government.

"Under the current circumstances and given recent developments, the 'Cairo Agreement' is suspended," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with state television late Saturday.

The minister explained that the Iranian authorities see no reason to resume dialogue with the "troika" of European countries, referring to France, Germany, and Great Britain. He also stated that Tehran's foreign policy will remain based on "national interests and independent policy" without succumbing to Western pressure.

Earlier, a statement published by the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated a readiness to resume negotiations with Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear program. The statement noted that the Iranian nuclear program poses a "serious threat to international peace and security."

Addition

Relations with the IAEA are not completely severed, as some forms of cooperation are beneficial to Iran, especially in technical areas such as the operation of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran research reactor, according to SWI, citing EFE.

Recall

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a possible increase in the range of Iranian missiles to any necessary point. This is a response to Western demands to limit Tehran's missile capabilities, which currently reach 2000 km.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA.

An international summit on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip will be held in Egypt. Israel and Hamas are not invited, "so as not to complicate open dialogue."

Ihor Telezhnikov

