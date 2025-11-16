Iran halted uranium enrichment at all facilities after Israeli and US attacks - Foreign Minister

Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any facility in the country. This was stated on Sunday by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports UNN with reference to Associated Press.

The publication indicates that in this way, Tehran, according to the diplomat, is trying to signal to the West that it remains open to potential negotiations on its nuclear program.

There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency. There is no enrichment now because our facilities - our enrichment facilities - have been attacked. - said Araghchi.

At the same time, he stressed that Iran's position on the nuclear program remains unchanged.

"Iran's right to enrichment, to the peaceful use of nuclear technologies... is undeniable. We will never give up our rights," the diplomat said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for several months could not verify Iran's near-weapons-grade uranium stockpiles after Israeli strikes on the country's nuclear facilities in June. This is stated in a confidential report by the organization.

