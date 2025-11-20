Iran withdraws from nuclear inspection regime: Tehran sharply responds to Western demands

Iran has officially ceased cooperation with international nuclear inspectors after the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding disclosure of data on uranium stockpiles approaching weapons-grade levels. The decision was a direct response from Tehran to increased diplomatic pressure. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The IAEA Board demanded that Iran "immediately" provide a full report on its nuclear materials – a document initiated by France, Germany, Great Britain, and the United States. The resolution was supported by 19 countries, 12 abstained, and Russia, China, and Niger voted "against."

The Western bloc emphasized in its statement: Our message is clear: Iran must immediately resolve its safeguards issues... It must ensure practical cooperation through access, responses, and restoration of monitoring. — the Western countries emphasized in a joint statement.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the termination of limited monitoring arrangements concluded with the IAEA in September. According to the Tasnim agency, inspectors lost access to stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, which is estimated to be enough to produce several warheads.

This happened after US and Israeli strikes on IAEA-safeguarded facilities in June. Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi assured that the extent of chemical and radiological contamination was "very limited" and controlled, but stressed the need for inspectors to return.

There is no other solution but a diplomatic one for this entire situation. — he stated.

