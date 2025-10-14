European Court orders Russia to pay Georgia over 253 million euros for consequences of 2008 war

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia must pay Georgia more than 253 million euros in compensation for human rights violations in two separatist regions after the 2008 war. This was reported by RFI, writes UNN.

Details

The court found that the administrative demarcation lines in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, established since 2009, restricted the rights of about 29,000 citizens who received moral compensation.

The ECHR decision concerns the period before Russia's exclusion from the Council of Europe in 2022. Theoretically, Moscow remains responsible for violations of the European Convention on Human Rights committed before that time, but the enforcement of the decision is unlikely. Russia no longer recognizes the binding nature of the Court's decisions and refuses to pay fines.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe continues to monitor the implementation of decisions rendered by the Court against Russia — stated in the resolution, emphasizing that Moscow remains obliged to make payments.

The Strasbourg Court already in 2024 condemned Russia for "border demarcation" – the creation of administrative lines within Georgian territory. This time, a specific amount of compensation has been determined: most of the payments are intended for illegal restrictions imposed on more than 23,000 people of Georgian origin regarding access to housing, land, and families. This violated their right to private and family life, inviolability of the home, and protection of property.

Additional compensation is provided for those deprived of the opportunity to study in Georgian, and about 2,500 people will receive compensation for illegal detention when crossing the demarcation line.

