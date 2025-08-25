The government of the Russian Federation proposes to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. The corresponding order has already been adopted by the government. This is reported by UNN with reference to the government of the Russian Federation.

Details

"Approve and submit to the President of the Russian Federation for submission to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation a proposal for the denunciation by the Russian Federation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment of November 26, 1987, and its protocols of November 4, 1993, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg on February 28, 1996," the draft resolution states.

Addition

The Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment is an international human rights instrument adopted by the UN in 1984 and entered into force in 1987. The Convention prohibits torture under any circumstances, prohibits the extradition of persons to countries where there is a serious threat of torture for them, and establishes the obligation of criminal prosecution for torture. As of September 2014, 156 states are parties to the convention.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office identified 476 individuals suspected of torturing Ukrainians, 112 of whom have already received sentences. 277 executions of prisoners of war and 176,000 war crimes have been recorded.