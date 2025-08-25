$41.280.07
03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
August 25, 01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
August 25, 02:18 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
August 25, 01:29 PM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
August 25, 06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 24, 05:50 AM
Russia prepares to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Russian government proposes to denounce the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. This decision will allow Russia to withdraw from an international human rights protection instrument.

Russia prepares to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture

The government of the Russian Federation proposes to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. The corresponding order has already been adopted by the government. This is reported by UNN with reference to the government of the Russian Federation.

Details

"Approve and submit to the President of the Russian Federation for submission to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation a proposal for the denunciation by the Russian Federation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment of November 26, 1987, and its protocols of November 4, 1993, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg on February 28, 1996," the draft resolution states.

Addition

The Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment is an international human rights instrument adopted by the UN in 1984 and entered into force in 1987. The Convention prohibits torture under any circumstances, prohibits the extradition of persons to countries where there is a serious threat of torture for them, and establishes the obligation of criminal prosecution for torture. As of September 2014, 156 states are parties to the convention.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office identified 476 individuals suspected of torturing Ukrainians, 112 of whom have already received sentences. 277 executions of prisoners of war and 176,000 war crimes have been recorded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics