How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Special Tribunal for the Russian leadership: Rada ratified the agreement

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2464 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This tribunal is the first international judicial body since World War II that will investigate crimes of aggression.

Special Tribunal for the Russian leadership: Rada ratified the agreement

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the broadcast from the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

323 people's deputies voted "for" during the vote on the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

On June 25, in Strasbourg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine in The Hague.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement "officially initiates a new independent international legal mechanism aimed at bringing to justice the highest political and military leadership of the Russian Federation for the crime of aggression - for the very fact of the invasion of the territory of Ukraine, committed back in February 2014."

The Special Tribunal is the first international judicial body since World War II that has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute all persons, regardless of their position, who are suspected of committing the crime of aggression.

Addition

The European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Russia's war crimes in Ukraine and supporting the investigation of the International Criminal Court. Deputies emphasized that the aggressor state is responsible for the aggressive war and violations of international law.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
European Parliament
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
The Hague
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
