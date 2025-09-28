Following the vote, Russia failed to secure the necessary support to rejoin the 36-member Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This was reported by UNN, citing Politico.

Details

After the results were announced, the Russian representative called for a re-vote. The European Union actively opposed Russia's return, citing its invasion of Ukraine and violation of international rules.

Russia was expelled from the ICAO Council in 2022 after illegally confiscating leased aircraft during the war. The organization also held Russia responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Donbas, which killed 298 people.

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized that a state that threatens the safety of air passengers and disregards international norms cannot hold a seat in a governing body that is supposed to ensure their observance.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets recently noted that Russia plans to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, which will remove mechanisms of pressure on the aggressor. This endangers Ukrainian military personnel and civilians held in Russian places of detention.

The Ombudsman also noted that the aggressor state was expelled from the Council of Europe back in March 2022. Thus, Russia was a party to the convention after leaving the Council of Europe, but in fact, this was merely a formality.